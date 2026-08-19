Ole Miss Needs Kewan Lacy to Be More Than Just a Star Running Back in 2026

Trinidad Chambliss will enter 2026 as Ole Miss' offensive engine, but a more interesting story may be what the Rebels need from Kewan Lacy.

Defenses will prepare entire game plans to stop Chambliss, shifting Lacy's value from a star to a counterweight. Kewan will have to become the kind of player who will make defenses pay for sloppy run-protection plays.

Lacy's ceiling as a runner has already been established. But his receiving game, pass protection, and load management will help Chambliss operate against defenses built to stop him.

What Lacy Already Proved

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) carries the ball en route to a touchdown past Georgia Bulldogs safety Rasean Dinkins (27) in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Kewan Lacy proved he could compete as one of the best running backs in the entire nation.

In his first campaign with the Rebels, Lacy separated himself from most SEC backs and Ole Miss history. He rushed for a program-best 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns on a nation-leading 306 carries, securing a first-team All-American nod.

Outside of his rushing ability, Kewan proved he could be a counterweight in this offense. Although in quick flashes, Lacy caught 29 passes for 177 yards, with a few coming from check-downs when Trinidad felt a lot of pressure.

Kewan was ranked above other top RB's nationally for his all-around game by an SEC personnel director's assessment. Not just for his power running, but for Lacy's elusiveness, receiving ability, and pass protection.

Evaluators have gone as far as calling Kewan Lacy one of the best pass-protecting backs in decades. A skill that will directly affect the rest of the Rebels' offense by shielding Trinidad from extra rushers a scrambling QB can't always avoid.

Kewan Lacy has already earned his keep and more with Ole Miss last season, but if he can become an effective counterweight, this offense's ceiling is higher than ever.

Why the Counterweight Role Grows in 2026

With such a dynamic quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy will be placed in situations where he'll need to be a counterweight in the offense.

Defenses will spend the fall building game plans to specifically limit Chambliss's ability to improvise, which likely means that more defenders will be involved in pass-rush plays to contain the quarterback.

With heavier boxes aimed at Trinidad, it creates the exact kind of matchup in where Lacy's receiving work and change-of-pace ability will translate into explosive plays that defenses aren't prepared to stop.

The Rebels' new offensive coordinator, John David Baker, has stated publicly that Lacy will be given touches "in different ways" with fewer between-the-tackles carries. His 2025 workload is responsible for his shoulder surgery; creativity with Lacy will be a direct response to make sure he won't aggravate that injury again.

Ole Miss has made sure to add backfield depth into this offense, not to replace Kewan's carries but to let him be more of a receiving and situational weapon. Keeping Lacy fresh will come without the wear that comes from leading the nation in carries.

If Kewan Lacy can take that step forward as a counterweight in this offense, the entire nation will feel the impact.