Three Kentucky Players to Watch in Game vs. Ole Miss
The national media has bumped Ole Miss football down a spot in the AP Top 25 this week due to its lack of challenging competition, and while this might be true, the Rebels have dismantled this lower level of teams to the tune of a 220-22 combined score.
The Rebels look confident after a 52-13 win over Georgia Southern, but this team doesn't sound complacent. There are still areas that Ole Miss can correct, but with Kentucky coming to town this week, the SEC gauntlet begins along with more challenging Saturdays.
With this being said, let's take a look at a few of the Wildcats' standouts.
#73 Dylan Ray--OG
It's not every day that you point out offensive linemen as a player to watch, but for the Wildcats, this offense runs through Dylan Ray. Ray and company put on a pin-and-pull clinic in the big win over Ohio where Kentucky ran for over 200 yards in the 41-6 victory.
Quarterback Brock Vandagriff has seemed like a deer in the headlights at times this season, especially in SEC play, so this offense has been pretty run-heavy.
This Ole Miss defense has been one of the best in the country against the run, but cornerbacks beware of No. 73 because he will not hesitate to put you on the turf.
#6 Dane Key--WR
While Barion Brown gets a lot of the spotlight for the Cats, Key has been their biggest threat on the outside.
Key had 145 yards receiving last week against Ohio. Can that carry over in a game against an Ole Miss secondary that has looked somewhat pedestrian? Pete Golding must have challenged this secondary to contain Brown and Key this weekend.
#0 Deone Walker--DL
This Kentucky defense has been one of the best units in the country so far this season, and one reason is the Wildcat defensive line, led by the 6-foot-6, 345-pound Deone Walker.
Walker is a game wrecker who can rush the pass and is dominant in the run game. Kentucky's ability to stuff the run made Georgia one-dimensional, something the Rebels don't want in their first conference game.
Containing Walker could be a problem as he can eat double teams, leaving one-on-one matchups on the edge.