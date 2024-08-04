Three Leaders Who Could Emerge In Ole Miss Rebels' Fall Camp
The 2024 Ole Miss Rebels look to be stacked all over the field, even in their reserves. Guys like Jaxson Dart, Jared Ivey, Tre Harris and JJ Pegues stand out as some notable leaders who have been given praise by head coach Lane Kiffin as some of the standouts not just on the field, but off the field as well.
Who are some guys who could emerge as additional leaders--names that might not be seen in that light to the public but could emerge as fall camp rolls along?
Here are three guys who could step up and play crucial roles on and off the field for the 2024 Rebels.
1. Ulysses Bentley IV
Bentley was a constant home run hitter in the 2023, using his mixture of speed and finesse to rack up over 600 all-purpose yards, but could he see his role evolve in 2024?
Of course, he will still be that big-play threat, but his leadership on this team could take a huge step up in 2024. In day one of fall camp, Bentley was a leader by example in drills, really taking every rep like he was in a game, something veteran players are known to do. But he also used his voice.
He was seen coaching up fellow back and newcomer Rashad Amos in his first day of fall camp in Oxford. Amos was a standout player in the MAC, but the jump to the SEC is a tricky one, something that Bentley knows all about.
Expect Bentley to keep being that vocal leader and someone in the backfield that players will look to.
2. Caleb Warren
The center is an easy spot to pick a leader or team captain, but sometimes Warren gets lost in the shuffle. He has been a mainstay at the center spot for the Rebels, and you can tell that he and Dart have a very good chemistry.
With the new additions on the offensive line, you need someone who has been in Oxford a while to help the whole unit gel. Everything starts up front, and with an offensive line working as one, the offense can really find its groove.
3. John Saunders Jr.
The wild card of this team might be the defensive secondary as the Rebels brought in a lot of guys through the transfer portal to play significant snaps come the beginning of the season. With this change, John Saunders could be a true standout leader in the defensive back room.
Like a lot of these new faces, Saunders was also a transfer portal addition earlier in his career. Expect him to be in the middle of it all from his free safety position and be one of the leaders on the field for Pete Golding and this defense.