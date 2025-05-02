Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Friday's Game 1 Clash
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road for a three-game SEC series against the Oklahoma Sooners with Game 1 set for Friday night in Norman.
Bianco and Co. are coming off of a midweek victory over Austin Peay with the Rebels piecing together a complete effort in Swayze Field.
Now, all focus has shifted towards another critical Southeastern Conference opponent with Ole Miss taking on the Sooners.
A look into the preview for Friday night, how to watch and the latest buzz on the Rebels.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at Oklahoma Sooners
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Chad McKee (PxP) and Blake Brewster (analyst) on the call Friday and Toby Rowland (PxP) and Kendall Pettis (analyst) on the call Saturday and Sunday.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Friday Start Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (6-2, 3.83 ERA) vs. RHP Kyson Witherspoon (8-2, 2.35 ERA)
The Buzz: Rebels Rolling as of Late
WASTE NO TIME
The Rebels are outscoring opponents 60-22 in the first inning and 93-48 over the first two innings of games this season, jumping on opponents early.
They are 19-4 when scoring in the first inning and 25-3 when they score the first run of a game.
NEVER SAFE
The Rebel pitching staff has picked off 17 runners this season, their highest total since 2002. They lead the SEC in total pickoffs by a wide margin with the next highest total being 10.
Hunter Elliott leads the team with eight pickoffs, the most by a Rebel pitcher in the Bianco Era.
POWER SURGE
Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley have each hit home runs in four consecutive games this season.
Utermark accomplished the feat first, hitting five home runs in four games from February 28 to March 5. Fawley later matched with four home runs in four games from April 11 to April 17.
They join Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
