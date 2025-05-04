Ole Miss Football Adds Sought-After Linebacker With Unique Recruiting History
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue making splashes on the recruiting trail with the program reconstructing the roster for the long haul.
On Friday, Ole Miss reeled in a commitment from Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams after he went public with a decision.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, recently flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators after a rigorous recruiting battle.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford last weekend for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, one week later, Williams has revealed a commitment to the Magnolia State school.
But Williams' recruitment is far from over...
Williams has had a unique journey leading up to his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.
He committed to Louisville in November of 2023 during his sophomore campaign with the pledge being short-lived.
Williams de-committed from the Louisville program just three months later prior to revealing a decision to pledge to the Syracuse Orange in January of 2024.
Fast forward to August of 2024 and Williams once again elected to reopen his recruitment process. He then committed to Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles one month later.
Moving ahead, Williams backed off of his pledge to the Florida State program in November and made the move to join Billy Napier's Florida Gators 2026 Recruiting Class.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Rebels' turn to attempt to hold onto Williams' pledge after the top-ranked linebacker in America flipped to Ole Miss on Friday.
The Recap: Williams' Recruitment History
Commits to Louisville - Nov. 2023
Decommits from Louisville - Jan. 2024
Commits to Syracuse - April 2024
Decommits from Syracuse - Aug. 2024
Commits to Florida State - Sept. 2024
Decommits from Florida State- Nov. 2024
Commits to Florida - Mar. 2025
Flips to Ole Miss - May 2025
The Early Signing Period in December is a long ways away with the Ole Miss program looking to keep Williams committed during the hot recruiting months this summer.
After adding the No. 1 linebacker in America, the Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class cruised into the Top-25 after passing the likes of Michigan, North Carolina and others in the rankings.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.