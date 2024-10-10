Three LSU Tigers to Watch in Saturday's Matchup with Ole Miss
Ole Miss' highly-anticipated matchup with LSU draws ever closer, and the Rebels are looking for their first win in Death Valley since 2008. While stats like these don't matter as much in the new landscape of college football, it would be a weight off the shoulders of Rebel fans if Ole Miss is able to come away with a win.
The 2024 LSU Tigers aren't the 2023 LSU Tigers, a offense littered with NFL talent, but they still have some dynamic playmakers that could exploit some of the Rebs' weaknesses.
With that being said, lets take a look at three Tigers to watch in Saturday's game.
WR No.2 Kyren Lacy
Lacy is a dynamic playmaker and Garrett Nussmeier's favorite target so far in 2024. He can beat you in a lot of different ways and is very hard to corral in space.
LSU will have to come up with some home run plays to move the football as the Rebels are the nation's top run defense. They have at times struggled with penalties, which Lacy tends to attract, so the Ole Miss secondary will need to be on its toes.
LB No. 40 Whit Weeks
The term "warrior" is one of the best compliments you can give to a football player, and when you watch Weeks play, you can see he fits it to a tee, showing toughness and playing with a certain edge.
With Harold Perkins out for the rest of the year, Weeks has had to fill the shoes of the NFL Draft prospect. Weeks plays hard and with reckless abandon, and the Rebels need to account for him every play because he can be hard to contain at times.
Weeks is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, another big blow to this LSU defense if he isn't able to go. This injury report is updated on Friday and then 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday, so Weeks' status will be an interesting one to follow.
RB No. 29 Caden Durham
The Rebels have done a very good job of stopping the run so far in 2024, but for the Tigers to get going, they are going to need it. Caden Durham is a very talented freshman out of Duncanville H.S. in the Dallas area who the Tigers have called on with injuries in the running back room.
The Tigers can't expect to toss the ball all over the yard as the Rebels also have the most sacks in the country, so Durham could be a big factor if they find a way to use him creatively. Watch for this LSU offense to run some screens early to slow down that Rebel pass rush and get them on their toes.