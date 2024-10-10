LOOK: First Ole Miss, LSU Injury Reports Revealed For Upcoming Magnolia Bowl
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 13 LSU Tigers are set to do battle in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday night, and as is now customary in the Southeastern Conference, we received our first glimpse at an injury report for both sides on Wednesday.
The reports were released by the SEC office on Wednesday night, and you can view the listings for both teams below.
For Ole Miss, four players are listed as "out" for Saturday's contest, and three are listed as "doubtful," including OL Jeremy James and RB Matt Jones. The "questionable" category, however, holds a lot of weight for the Rebels this week as DE Princely Umanmielen, S Louis Moore, WR Tre Harris and DT JJ Pegues all hold that listing.
There are also seven Rebels who hold the "probable" tag, including running back Henry Parrish Jr. If Matt Jones is unable to upgrade from doubtful and participate on Saturday, does this mean that Ulysses Bentley IV will shoulder some carries in relief of Parrish?
On LSU's side, seven players are officially out for Saturday's game against Ole Miss, and one player is listed as doubtful in LB West Weeks. Wideouts Chris Hilton Jr. and CJ Daniels are both questionable, and three Tigers are listed as probable.
This game is a big one for both teams this weekend as the winner still feels good about its chances to reach the College Football Playoff while the loser will have their backs against the wall for the rest of the season in that race. Ole Miss has not won in Baton Rouge since 2008, but it will look to reverse that trend on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Rebels and Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.