Three New Faces Looking to Make an Impact for Ole Miss Football in 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels have seem some major players departing from the program this offseason. With many of these Rebels moving onto the next level, Ole Miss has stuck to its culture of bringing in high-powered transfers to fill those roles.
Offensively, Ole Miss is moving on from some key pieces such as Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and more, but through the portal, it has rebuilt quickly, once again lighting hope into the fan base.
Ole Miss recently added Harrison "Trey" Wallace, a wide receiver from Penn State. Wallace may not have had a high workload last season due to the Nittany Lions' dominant rush attack and playing alongside one of the best tight ends in the country, but he still recorded solid stats and showcased his abilities on the field.
Wallace finished his season 46 catches, 720 yards and four touchdowns in Penn State's playoff run which ended in the quarterfinals. He could be vital in helping the Rebels' pass game that is seeing so many departures of veteran players.
The Rebels also addressed another offensive area of concern when they added Kewan Lacy out of Mizzou. The true freshman running back finished 2024 with 23 carries for 104 yards alongside two catches for nine yards. Despite the low workload, the former three-star back still has untapped potential, and the small running back room in Oxford gives him a chance to compete for a contributing spot next season.
While the Ole Miss offense is losing a lot of pieces, the Ole Miss defense is debatably taking a harder blow of departures with many of the players entering the draft projected to go in the top three rounds, including some with first round potentials.
One of the Rebels leaving for the draft is Princely Umanmielen, a one-and-done Rebel who transferred from Florida. But the Umanmielen bloodline is not done in Oxford as Princely's younger brother Princewill Umanmielen is coming to fill his spot on the edge.
Umanmielen is transferring out of Nebraska, and in his time as a Cornhusker, he racked up 35 tackles (including eight going for a loss) and 1.5 sacks.
The sophmore edge was a rotational piece of Nebraska's defense over the last two last seasons, and his transfer to Ole Miss could see him competing for a spot in Pete Golding's new culture of dominant defense.
While the Rebels are obviously taking a blow losing so many key players this offseason, their commitment to the transfer portal has brought in Wallace, Lacy and Umanmielen as well as 21 others giving them the No. 2 transfer class in the country.