Ole Miss Football Has Made Impressive Transfer Portal Moves at Edge Rusher Position
The Ole Miss Rebels are working to replace a good deal of departing talent on their roster entering the 2025 season, and one position of need has been at edge rusher.
Ole Miss returns Suntarine Perkins to that role after a productive 2024, but it is losing names like Princely Umanmielen and Jared Ivey to the NFL Draft. With that in mind, how have the Rebels worked to replace these professional talents? In true Lane Kiffin form: via the transfer portal.
According to analysis released by On3 this week, Ole Miss has signed two of the top 10 edge rushers available out of the portal this offseason, making them the only school to be featured more than once on the list. The Rebels have secured commitments from Da'Shawn Womack (formerly of LSU) and Princewill Umanmielen (formerly of Nebraska) who happens to be the younger brother of Princely.
Womack has played in 20 games over the course of two seasons with the Tigers, and he has accumulated 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during that span. He was one of Ole Miss' first portal commitments following the 2024 regular season, pledging to the program on Dec. 12.
Over two years at Nebraska, the younger Umanmielen has registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His and Womack's presence paired with the returning Perkins could make Ole Miss' pass rush lethal again this fall, helping the program continue on its trajectory of having a formidable defense to pair with Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense.
You can see some of Princewill's highlights from his Nebraska days here.
The Rebels are scheduled to open the 2025 season at home on Aug. 30 when they play host to Georgia State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.