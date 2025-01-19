Ole Miss Football Lands Transfer Portal Commitment From WR Trey Wallace
The Ole Miss Rebels had been relatively quiet in the transfer portal over the last few weeks, but that changed on Sunday as they added a commitment from former Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Trey Wallace.
On3 was the first to report the news of Wallace's commitment. He recently took a visit to Ole Miss and Louisville, and he was coming off a visit to Texas A&M when he made his final decision and reportedly canceled a visit to South Carolina.
Wallace posted 46 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns this season in Happy Valley. He totaled seven catches for 85 yards in the Lions’ three-game College Football Playoff run and also caught a touchdown pass from Drew Allar in the Big Ten title game against Oregon.
A four-star prospect from the 2021 recruiting cycle, Wallace spent the last four seasons with Penn State, totaling 84 catches for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns.
Wallace is the fifth transfer portal wide receiver to commit to the Rebels this offseason, joining Caleb Odom (Alabama), De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest) and Traylon Ray (West Virginia). He will also join a receiver room that returns the likes of Cayden Lee for upcoming quarterback Austin Simmons in 2025.
On the recruiting trail, the Rebels added some star-studded talent as well, namely five-star Caleb Cunningham and four-star Winston Watkins Jr., both of whom could make early impacts in Oxford beginning next season.