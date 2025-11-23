Three Observations From 'Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes' as Ole Miss, LSU, Florida Pursue
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this fall with the Rebels shot-caller emerging as the most popular name on the coaching carousel this cycle.
In what has become a three-team race in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes," Ole Miss is battling LSU and Florida for his services as things heat up in Oxford, but the Rebels head coach is remaining mum on the subject.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said last week.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, following a chaotic week in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as the process heats up, what is sticking out most?
Three Observations: Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes
No. 1: Confidence Brewing in Baton Rouge
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Kiffin out of Oxford amid a three-team battle alongside the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision. For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
In what has become a three-team race, the Tigers appear to be gaining momentum with less than a week until a decision is public.
No. 2: The Contract Offers Will Be Record-Breaking
LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida have entered the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the trio of SEC programs in pursuit of the most coveted decision-maker on the market.
LSU is set to finalize a contract offer for Kiffin that will be one of the richest in college sports history with Florida and Ole Miss expected to be in the same ballpark.
The LSU Offer: "The deal is believed to be for seven years and worth as much as $98 million, the source said, and includes a significant promise that would make LSU competitive in revenue sharing and NIL, the source said," CBS Sports wrote.
"A formal offer has not yet been made. Kiffin is expected to make a decision on his future after next Friday's Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Friday.
"A seven-year deal averaging $14 million per year would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. Georgia's Kirby Smart entered the 2025 season with an annual salary of $13.3 million. Brian Kelly, the former LSU coach, was fired during the fourth year of a 10-year, $95 million contract."
No. 3: The Timeline is Set
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future less than 24 hours after.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" heat up this fall, all eyes remain on the Ole Miss shot-caller with LSU gaining momentum, record-setting contracts being finalized, and a timeline in place.
