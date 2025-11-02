Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Week 10 Victory Over South Carolina
No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) remains the talk of the town with the Rebels' College Football Playoff chances increasing once again after a 30-14 win over South Carolina in Week 10.
Behind a big night from running back Kewan Lacy, Lane Kiffin and Co. rolled to a big-time SEC win on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
“A really good win,” Kiffin said. “To win by 16 points in the SEC, it’s a really good job by the team. Our fans and our defense really showed up today. Our offense in the passing game really didn’t; we had some really bad rhythm. I did think our offensive line did some good things.
“Trinidad [Chambliss] was a little off today, and when that happens, you need to run the ball really well and play good defense. We have to finish this off and get better and play really well in the weeks to come.”
Three Observations: Week 10 Edition
No. 1: Defense Powers the Rebels
In a game where the Ole Miss defense made it a difficult task for South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers to create plays, the Rebels were about as flawless as one could ask for.
The unit logged six sacks on the day with eight tackles for loss and an interception with Sellers unable to find a ryhthm whatsoever.
Ole Miss gave up less than 250 yards of total offense - including South Carolina logging just 50 rushing yards on 32 carries [1.6 yards per carry].
It was the Suntarine Perkins game for the Ole Miss defense after wrapping up the night with 5 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in coverage.
It was the most complete game of the season for Perkins and the Rebels defense.
No. 2: Kewan Lacy Picks Up Slack on Chambliss' Slow Night
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is on pace to break Quinshon Judkins' single-season touchdown record with the first-year Rebels piecing together another strong outing on Saturday.
Lacy tallied 167 rushing yards on 23 carries with a touchdown in Week 11 after giving Kiffin's offense a spark down the stretch at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
When the Rebels are in need of a big-time play, it's Lacy who answers the call with the first-year Rebel icing the game in the fourth quarter on a 54-yard rushing touchdown to put Ole Miss up 30-14 down the stretch.
He's now up to 13 touchdowns on the season - two more and he'll break Judkins' single-season record.
For Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, it was a slow day at the office, but the balanced attack on offense picked up the slack.
Chambliss had an off night through the air after going 12-for-21 passing with 159 yards and a score, but his dual-threat ability elevated the Rebels.
He ended the night with 218 all-purpose yards with a pair of touchdowns with Ole Miss logging over 400 yards of total offense - including 260 rushing yards.
No. 3: Let's Talk More About the Defense
In what emerged as the best defensive outing of the season for the Rebels, the program kept South Carolina in check from start to finish with Chambliss impressed with his teammates.
“I’m so proud of them,” Chambliss said of the Ole Miss defense. “They stepped up today, and it was really them who carried the whole game.
"Offense, we really couldn’t get stuff going. They were getting stops and sacking the quarterback, putting pressure on him, and just making it foggy. The coverage, our [defensive backs] did a great job with route coverage. Credit to our defense today.”
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 11 for a matchup against Citadel with kickoff set for 12 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
