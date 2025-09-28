Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Week 5 Victory Over The LSU Tigers
No. 13 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) remains unbeaten to open the 2025 season after taking down Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers 24-19 on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. captured the critical Southeastern Conference win in Oxford behind another gem from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in Oxford.
“Today, beating No. 4-ranked LSU, one of our rivals, it’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said. “A great team win, great team win.
"Defense played amazing. Offensive line gave me a great pocket and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Kewan Lacy and Logan Diggs just running it in. Yeah, it was a great win.”
What went right for the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium?
Three Observations: Week 5 Edition
No. 1: Chambliss Puts America On Notice
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earned his third consecutive start for the Rebels where he once again dazzled in Oxford.
After back-to-back performances where the Ferris State transfer eclipsed 400 yards of total offense in wins over Arkansas and Tulane, Chambliss worked his magic once again against the No. 4 defense in the SEC.
Chambliss ended the first half with 242 yards of total offense with the Division II All-American transfer lighting up LSU's defense from start to finish.
He was simply sensational against a Top-20 defense in America with his dual-threat abilities giving the Tigers fits.
The Rebels' signal-caller was the clearcut MVP on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after orchestrating drive after drive that resulted in points on an LSU defense that gave up 9.6 points per game heading into Week 5.
Chambliss ended the night with 314 passing yards and 71 rushing yards to once again get over 380 yards of total offense in his third consecutive game.
No. 2: Timely Conversions Keep the Rebs Afloat
With the LSU Tigers showing a pulse in the fourth quarter down 24-19, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels were in need of a big-time conversion on 3rd-and-18.
Chambliss dropped back and delivered a strike over the middle to keep the Rebels' drive alive where Ole Miss ultimately chewed the final five minutes off of the clock to take home the Week 5 win.
Though the stat sheet will say Kiffin and Co. went 8-for-17 on third down, which they did, it was timely conversions down the stretch that lifted the Rebels to a win.
No. 13 Ole Miss also batted .1000 on fourth down after going 2-for-2 on the day - including a conversion on the final drive of the game to put the icing on the cake.
Chambliss connected with tight end Dae'Quan Wright on 4th-and-short to earn the first down and then some where Wright slid down to the ground for the Rebels to chew the remainder of the clock out.
Timely plays got it done at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night with Chambliss being a critical factor in making the magic happen.
No. 3: Ole Miss Defense Bends, Doesn't Break
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers offense marched down the field on their second possession of the game with the Bayou Bengals going up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
A five-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a Nic Anderson touchdown catch, the Tigers had all the early momentum.
But defensive coordinator Pete Golding kept his unit alive and well on Saturday with the Rebels allowing less than 200 yards for the remaining 3.5 quarters of play.
Ole Miss kept the Tigers in check with LSU ending the night with 254 yards of total offense including only 57 rushing yards on 22 carries [2.6 yards per rush].
Now, the Rebels will roll into the open date riding a five-game winning streak while sitting atop the Southeastern Conference after five weeks.
