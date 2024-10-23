Three Oklahoma Sooners to Watch in Saturday's Game vs. Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners are ready to play part two in this new SEC "rivalry" after more than 20 years since their last contest.
Ole Miss and Oklahoma are on different ends of the spectrum so far this season. The Rebs are looking to get back on track in the College Football Playoff race while the Sooners are trying to find their footing in the new-look SEC. OU sits at 4-3 and 1-3 in the conference, looking for a banner win to revive the campaign.
With this being said, let's take a look at the Sooner players you need to look out for on Saturday.
DB Billy Bowman Jr
Bowman has been the leader of this Oklahoma defense since he got on campus in 2021. He is a hard hitter who's not scared to stick his nose in the box and defend the run as well as the pass.
Bowman had some fun with Jaxson Dart on X during the offseason, adding gas to the fire in what was already going to be a big showdown. So far this season, the defensive back has 19 total tackles and two interceptions.
LB Danny Stutsman
Stutsman is the most dynamic athlete on this roster. His ability to rush the passer and stop the run from his linebacker position presents a couple of challenges after LSU linebacker Whit Weeks took over the game two weeks ago in Death Valley.
Stutsman brings a certain swagger to the field that the whole Oklahoma defense feeds off of, and a motivated defense can turn the tide of a game. He has 62 total tackles and five tackles for loss so far this year.
RB Jovantae Barnes
Barnes has been a productive back so far in 2024 with over 300 yards and two scores. With the Oklahoma quarterback situation in a strange spot, the Sooners have to establish a running game. The OU receiver room has also been in shambles with injury, so look for them to get Barnes ready to go.
The Rebels defense has been very good against the run so far in 2024, and it looks like it will be another huge phase of the Sooners game plan come Saturday.
