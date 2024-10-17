Ole Miss Football 'Swiss Army Knife' Suntarine Perkins is Top 10 in QB Pressures
Suntarine Perkins was a big get for Ole Miss Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding when he signed with the Rebels in 2023, and he was quick to make an impact in his true freshman year and now in his sophomore year.
He is now turning even more heads with his ability to get after the quarterback.
Perkins is top ten nationally in QB pressures at 24, per Pro Football Focus, and does that as an undersized edge player. Perkins isn't just a go-get-the-QB guy as Golding has used him as a spy in spots this season. Perkins' elite speed is what sets him apart and why he has been one of the Rebels' most productive defenders in 2024.
This season, that has translated to 30 total tackles through seven games alongside seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Perkins also has hauled in an interception, one that came on the road in Week 3 when Ole Miss faced Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.
The player from Raleigh, Miss., was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, a true do-it-all player for his hometown Lions en route to a state championship. Now he has become a do-it-all player for his home state's flagship institution.
On an Ole Miss defense stacked with NFL talent, Perkins could be the most explosive piece on that side of the ball. It will be fun to watch him not just the rest of 2024 but into next season as he could turn into one of the SEC's best freak athletes, if he isn't already.
READ MORE Content From Ole Miss On SI:
- 'Devastating!' Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee Leaning On Teammates Following LSU Loss
- Lane Kiffin Offers Encouraging Words Following Ole Miss' Loss to LSU
- Can Ole Miss Football Better Finish Games Following Bye Week?
- Why Lane Kiffin Isn't 'Overreacting' to Ole Miss' Loss vs. LSU on Saturday