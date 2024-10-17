Can Ole Miss Reach the College Football Playoff? Here's Why or Why Not
The Ole Miss Rebels have suffered a pair of grueling SEC losses that have put their College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy, and there is still a lot of football left to be played.
The second of those points is both a good and bad thing for the Rebels. The good side of the coin is that there is still time for Ole Miss to right the ship and win out, making a strong case for the CFP. The bad news is that all of those games come against conference opponents, including a home date with the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 9.
The margin for error is slim for the Rebels after their losses to Kentucky and LSU, but which of these two playoff results will Ole Miss receive: in or out?
Let's play devil's advocate and look at both sides of the argument. Here's why Ole Miss will (or won't) make this year's CFP.
Why Ole Miss Will Reach the CFP: The Overall Talent of the Roster
Ole Miss' roster was assembled for this reason alone. The plan when the Rebels hit the transfer portal and brought back so many returners was that they would qualify for the playoff and have a chance to compete for the national title. That's not a dream that is easily tossed aside.
Not only that, but this is also (arguably) the most talented roster ever assembled in Oxford. Head coach Lane Kiffin will be the first to tell you that this doesn't mean it will be the most accomplished roster, but the pieces are certainly there to make a run.
If these conference losses don't sink the locker room, there's enough talent on the field for Ole Miss to make a run late in the year, if the right coaching adjustments are made during this bye week.
Why Ole Miss Won't Reach the CFP: Lost Momentum, Injuries and Failure to Adjust
It's obvious through the first seven games of the season that the Rebels have some schematic and injury issues that need to be addressed before they take the field next week against Oklahoma. The high-powered offense has appeared to be anything but that in conference play, and some key players up front and at skill positions have been sidelined with ailments.
Throw in the mental impact of losing two games that (rightfully so) Ole Miss feels as if it should have won, and you've got a recipe for a tough conclusion to the season. The Rebels will probably out-talent a few teams left on their schedule, but if the CFP doesn't become a reality, it will likely be due to one of (if not all) of these factors.
