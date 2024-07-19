Three Ole Miss Defenders Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors
With SEC Media Days in the rearview mirror, preseason predictions and all-conference teams rolled in on Friday, and the Ole Miss Rebels were well-represented on the lists.
Ole Miss was projected to finish fourth in the SEC by media voters, and they had six total players make the Preseason All-SEC teams, three of whom reside on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive linemen Walter Nolen, Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen all made the cut in preseason recognition.
Nolen came in at First Team All-SEC, and he is one of the top transfers Ole Miss was able to secure out of the portal this offseason. Nolen was one of the best prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, and recorded 66 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one forced fumble in two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Ivey was a player representative for the Rebels at SEC Media Days, and he earned Second Team honors. A former transfer from Georgia Tech, Ivey has suited up for two seasons at Ole Miss, and he has accumulated 83 total tackles (33 solo), 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks in that span.
He has evolved into an unquestioned leader on the Rebels defense and will help provide a veteran presence along the defensive line this season.
Finally, Umanmielen earned a Third Team selection as a transfer from the Florida Gators. He spent four seasons in Gainesville, and his pass rushing ability is expected to wreak havoc on opposing offenses in 2024.
During his college career, Umanmielen has recorded 99 total tackles and 15 sacks.
This front seven led by defensive coordinator Pete Golding is expected to take a step forward in 2024 and help Ole Miss in its quest to earn a College Football Playoff berth. The Rebels will open the season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.