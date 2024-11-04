Three Ole Miss Players Named SEC Player of the Week
When history is made, players get honored.
It's why three Ole Miss players are riding high in conference awards entering Week 11.
Rebels senior quarterback Jaxson Dart and senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins split the title for Offensive Player of the Week award after dismantling Arkansas in a 63-31 win at Razorback Stadium.
Sophomore linebacker TJ Dottery earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, senior defensive end Princely Umanmielen took Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
Dart, who surpassed Bo Wallace as the Ole Miss' all-time total offense leader, completed 25-of-31 passes for 515 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding 47 yards rushing on 10 carries. He also completed three consecutive passes for touchdowns, all landing in Watkins' arms for 18 total points.
By game's end, Dart had either broken or tied Ole Miss single-game records in total offense (562), passing yards (515) and passing touchdowns (6), while also helping the Rebels break the single-game team record in passing yards (562) and tie team marks in passing touchdowns (7) and points scored against an SEC opponent (63).
Dart's day against Arkansas ranks fourth in SEC history (third-best against an SEC defense), while his aerial assault ranks as the sixth-best ever against an SEC defense and the best since 2021. He's also only one of two quarterbacks in SEC history with 500 yards and six touchdowns passing in a game alongside Missouri's Drew Lock in 2017.
"It is pretty cool and unique but all glory goes to God," Dart said. "We have great coaches and players and (offensive coordinator) coach (Charlie) Weis called a great game today."
Watkins, who took over for the injured Tre Harris as Dart's go-to target, broke Ole Miss single-game records in receiving yards (254) and touchdowns (5) – becoming one of only two in SEC history to have a 250-yard, five-touchdown game against an SEC defense alongside Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
The record was initially set last season by Harris, who scored four touchdowns in the Week 1 opener against FCS Mercer. In receiving yards, Watkins is now one of four Ole Miss receivers who have had 225 or more in a game, joining Jonathan Mingo, Elijah Moore and AJ Brown.
"(Watkins) was huge," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. "We moved him throughout the game, both right and left, moving him for matchups. I just really thought those were in our favor."
Defensively, Dottery got the scoring started in the first quarter. He sacked Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green in the end zone, causing a fumble that was recovered by Umanmielen for the first Ole Miss touchdown of the day. He finished the outing with five tackles, 1.5 TFL and one sack fumble.
Through nine games, Dottery ranks second on the team with 58 total tackles.
The No. 16 Rebels return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday to take on No. 2 Georgia.