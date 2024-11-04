Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Named AP National Player of the Week
If you break a five-decade long record, you get rewarded.
Welcome to the history books, Jaxson Dart. The Associated Press is taking notice.
Dart, who made Ole Miss history in Saturday's 63-31 win over Arkansas, was named the AP National Player of the Week, as announced by the publication on Monday morning. This marks the third weekly award of the morning for Dart, who has already won Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week and East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning Quarterback.
The senior Rebels quarterback set a program record with his 515-yard, six-touchdown performance against the Hogs. He also helped Ole Miss improve to 7-2 entering its Week 11 matchup against Georgia at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
By game’s end, Dart had either broken or tied Ole Miss single-game records in passing yards (515) and passing touchdowns (6) while also helping the Rebels break the single-game team record in passing yards (562) and tie team marks in passing touchdowns (7) and points scored against an SEC opponent (63).
Dart's outing against Arkansas ranks fourth in SEC history (third-best against an SEC defense), while his aerial assault ranks as the sixth-best ever against an SEC defense and the best since 2021.
"It is pretty cool and unique, but all glory goes to God," Dart said. "We have great coaches and players and (offensive coordinator) coach (Charlie) Weis called a great game today."
Dart is now Ole Miss' all-time total offense leader, surpassing former Rebels quarterback Bo Wallace, who had 10,478 combined passing and rushing yards. He also broke Archie Manning's single-game record set in 1969 against then-No. 15 Alabama.
Manning, one of the top players in Rebels history, completed 33-of-52 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns.
Dart is now one of only two quarterbacks in SEC history with 500 yards and six touchdowns passing in a game alongside Missouri’s Drew Lock in 2017. The biggest difference? Dart is the only one in conference history to do so against a power conference opponent – let alone an SEC defense.
"It was just a really good job by a lot of people," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. "Just a clean offensive game. That's a lot of yards. And we didn't have any turnovers. One sack."
With the victory, Dart moved to 25-9 as a starter with the Rebels. He now becomes Ole Miss’ all-time leader in wins by a starting quarterback (since 1968).
In nine games, Dart leads the FBS in total offense (384.9 YPG), passing yards (3,210), passing efficiency (192.4) and yards per attempt (11.6), while also leading the SEC and ranking FBS top-five in four additional categories.