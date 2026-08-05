Three Ole Miss Players Who Could Make Noise in Fall Camp

The Ole Miss Rebels are just days into their 2026 fall camp, and players are slowly making their names and intentions known. Fall camp is where depth charts begin to take shape and preseason expectations are either confirmed or challenged.

There are returning veterans like Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy who naturally hold the attention. Still, over the next few weeks, the attention could shift to players fighting for a starting role.

Players change the momentum when they stand out, earn the attention of coaches and media, and perform well enough to take a starting position or a key role on the team. The players who make noise are the ones who show consistency, limit mistakes, and dominate in individual one-on-one battles and 11-on-11 team drills.

Horatio Fields, Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields makes a catch against Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas during the first half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horatio Fields Jr., a transfer from Auburn, is a wide receiver who has a lot of opportunity for success. At Auburn, he only played in four games before missing the rest of the season due to an injury. In those four games, he tallied up 12 receptions, 106 receiving yards, one touchdown, and averaged 8.8 yards per catch.

Ole Miss lost key contributors at wide receiver, allowing for new players to step in. Fields might not replace one player alone, but if he can consistently perform in camp, he could become one of Chambliss’ top targets.

Even though the receiver room has competition with established veterans at the top, he could earn more first-team reps and step into a meaningful role in week one.

Explosive plays tend to grab attention during camp, and Fields can quickly become one of the most talked-about players during practice.

Blake Purchase, Edge

Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase on defense during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blake Purchase is entering the season as a transfer from Oregon, following three seasons with the Ducks. In his time at Oregon, he played in 34 games, appearing in every game in 2025, tallying 32 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

He appeared in 35 games during his time at Oregon and played in the College Football Playoff. The experience will help him adjust quickly to Ole Miss’s expectations and compete at the level the Rebels’ goals require.

Ole Miss lost contributors on the edge, allowing for opportunities for newcomers. If Purchase can retain pressure against Chambliss and the rest of the first-team offense in practice, he will immediately be one of the most talked-about defensive players over camp.

The competition in the edge room is elite, but a strong camp could move Purchase into a necessary role in one of the SEC’s deepest edge rotations.

Caleb Cunningham, Wide Receiver

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Cunningham came to Ole Miss as the No. 1 player in Mississippi and one of the top wide receivers for the class of 2025. In his senior year of high school, he consistently produced explosive plays, averaging more than 20 yards per catch with 13 touchdowns.

Freshman often spend their first season adjusting to all that SEC football has to offer, but Cunningham has the talent to challenge that trend. I

Cunningham is one of the few young receivers with an actual chance to earn a role. If he can develop a relationship with Chambliss and become a consistent target in camp, his story could be the biggest of August.

Fall camp rarely creates stars in one day, but it reveals who can take the next step into a larger role. If all three of these players live up to their talent, the Rebels could have conversations stemming from different players than the expected stars.

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