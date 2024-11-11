Three Ole Miss Rebels Featured in SEC Player of the Week Honors
The Ole Miss Rebels pulled off a dominant win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, and three Rebels' performances stood out as they were named some of the SEC’s Players of the Week on Monday.
Both Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen were named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the week as they both recorded two sacks of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Umanimielen forced the final turnover that led the Rebels to victory.
Ivey spoke on Monday about being named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week, and he credited his teammates for all the success.
“Being able to get those accolades is a just testament to everybody else on the front,” Ivey said. “We only get those one-on-ones because they can’t double anybody.”
As Ivey and Umanmielen led the defensive line's domination, the Rebels' lead over the Bulldogs did not come without kicker Caden Davis, who was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week following his monster performance.
Davis has been solid all year for the Rebels despite three missed kicks, but on Saturday he went a perfect 5-for-5 including a 53 yard field goal. He also converted on his only extra point attempt, giving him 16 of the Rebels' 28 points in the win.
Ole Miss being able to take home that victory was crucial for their push into the College Football Playoff, as they are now ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25 and wait to see where they lay in the eyes of the playoff committee as they head into their final bye week of the regular season.
The next installment of the CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the event will be televised on ESPN.