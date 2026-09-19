Three Questions Ole Miss Must Answer vs. LSU

Tonight, the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels will play the No. 7 LSU Tigers in the Magnolia Bowl.

The Rebels are 2-0 thanks to a walk-off field goal against No. 23 Louisville and a blowout win against Charlotte.

Despite being undefeated, Ole Miss still has concerns that will have to be answered if the Rebels want to leave Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a win on Saturday.

Can the Ole Miss' Offensive Tackles Hold Up Against LSU's Defensive Ends?

LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss will have right tackle Tommy Kinsler back after he missed the team's Week 2 game against Charlotte. Kinsler won the right tackle job from Carius Curne this offseason.

Left tackle is more solidified, with Terez Davis having that spot locked down. The offensive tackles haven't been a problem yet for Ole Miss, but they haven't faced a defensive line of LSU's caliber.

LSU's defensive ends Jordan Ross and Princewill Umanmielen are the stars of LSU's defensive line. The two have combined for 18 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a pick-six.

Ross and Umanmielen have the potential to take over a game. Davis and Kinsler need to have the best game of both men's careers to not have Trinidad Chambliss running around the backfield.

2. Can Ole Miss' Defensive Backs Hold Up Against LSU's Passing Game?

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Cole Gonzales passes the ball over Mississippi Rebels safety Edwin Joseph during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, the Ole Miss defensive backs have been letting up explosive plays far too often. They also let up 38 points against Louisville.

LSU is a significantly bigger task for the secondary. Sam Leavitt and a receiver corps that features playmakers like Trey'Dez Green, Winston Watkins Jr., Eugene Wilson III, Jackson Harris and more.

Ole Miss has also consistently been rotating their five players in the secondary. They plan to continue that against LSU. Similarly to the offensive tackles, the secondary has to step up in a way they haven't this season to keep Lane Kiffin and LSU's explosive offense under control.

3. Can Pete Golding Get The Defense In Check?

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding reacts with Mississippi Rebels safety Anthony Robinson III during warm ups prior to the game against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The theme of this season so far has been Pete Golding's defense uncharacteristically struggling. This defense is too talented and too expensive to be letting up 38 points to Louisville and a number of explosive plays late against Charlotte.

This week should be better because everyone should be back healthy. Mainly, safety Sharif Denson and cornerback Antonio Kite.

With premier players healthy, Ole Miss and Golding are hoping to get a statement win tonight.

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