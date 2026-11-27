As Mississippi State makes its two-hour road trip to Oxford today, all eyes will be on one of the greatest, most storied rivalries in college football: The Egg Bowl. With Trinidad Chambliss playing his final home game for Ole Miss, Pete Golding's first season as a head coach coming to a close and attempting to shut down the Bulldogs for a fourth straight season, there is certainly no lack of storylines in today's rendition of the greatest showdown in the Magnolia State.

While Ole Miss was once a top contender for the college football playoffs, the Rebels do not have all that much to play for anymore, with consecutive losses to Georgia and Oklahoma ending the dream of heading to the playoffs two seasons in a row, but the Egg Bowl still leaves implications on where this program is heading.

Ole Miss will need to display its poise today against Mississippi State, showing it has not tuned out on its goals this year despite recent troubles, and to once again knock off their rivals at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Here are three questions Ole Miss must answer vs. Mississippi State

Can The Rebels Contain a Battered Bulldog Offense?

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Jonathan Echols (81) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When things have gone wrong this year in Oxford, it has been comforting to know that the Bulldogs in Starkville have been going through much tougher times; Schadenfreude is real, and college football really brings it out in full force.

Kamario Taylor began this season by giving Mississippi State a legitimate glimpse of hope, playing at a level that had the Bulldogs in early conversations to make a push for the postseason. Now, with the program sitting at 5 wins this year, a win over the Rebels on the road is needed should the team want even just a standard bowl game.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ole Miss' defense has been rough in the SEC this season, and with the quarterback carousel in full swing for State today, the Rebels will have an easier time stopping the Bulldogs offensively, though that is not to say that their rival is a pushover. Anything can happen in a rivalry game, and Ole Miss will need to fully key in on whatever offensive style the Bulldogs come out with.

How Can The Rebels Hold Up To Bad Weather?

While it can not become an excuse should things go wrong today in Oxford, the weather is certainly not in favor of a quick start in this edition of the Egg Bowl.

Expected to be sitting around 45 degrees at kickoff, neither sideline will be full of players excited to be dealing with wintry weather. Playing in freezing rain in Norman, Oklahoma, the Rebels struggled mightily en route to falling to the Sooners.

Ole Miss will need to quickly get a grasp of itself in Oxford if they want to take down the Bulldogsless-than-optimally in the Egg Bowl, as focusing on external factors like less-than-optimal weather will do it no good.

Can Ole Miss Handle It's Emotions, Tempers?

The Egg Bowl will always be full of emotion and high-tension moments, and today, with the Bulldogs trying to play spoiler in Chambliss last game in Oxford, expect no lack of mind games from the opposition side.

Whether it is explicit endzone celebrations, an extra shove after a tackle or just abhorrent trash talk leading into a fight, there will be lots of conflicting feelings on the field in Oxford, and with Mississippi State trying to play spoiler, Ole Miss has everything to lose.

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