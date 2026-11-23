While Ole Miss' season may not have transpired as fans would have liked it to, the Rebels can still walk away with their heads held high Friday, with the most important event of every season heading back to Oxford.

When this battered, bloodied Mississippi State team makes its hour-or-so drive to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Black Friday, Ole Miss will have a shot at far more than the Golden Egg: Ending the Bulldogs' season for good.

Coming into the final game of the regular season for each program, Mississippi State stands at 5-6, one win away from classic bowl eligibility, and should the Rebels extend their winning streak in the rivalry, the Bulldogs will be forced to wait for next season to run out on the field again.

Burying The Bulldogs

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterbacks AJ Swann (left) and Kamario Taylor (right) share a laugh during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigersat Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first few weeks of the 2026 season, all was well for the two top college football programs in the state of Mississippi. Through three weeks, both the Rebels and Bulldogs were undefeated and each had an SEC victory under their belts. While Ole Miss fell to Florida in week four, Mississippi State continued a steady climb with another strong win over Missouri.

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In the abstract, both programs saw the beginning of the end in week four.

While the Rebels took a more obvious hit, being blown out 52-28 by the Gators in Gainesville, the Bulldogs' rising star at quarterback, Kamario Taylor, saw his season derailed by a turf toe injury.

Taylor brought State into a brief period of success early in the year in Starkville, and as his turf toe continued worsening, all came crashing down for the Bulldogs. Following a 4-0 start, the program went on a six-game losing skid that it ended just this past weekend with a win over FCS Tennessee Tech.

It's comforting to know that even when things are bad in Oxford, they're even worse in Starkvegas.

Ole Miss has struggled mightily recently, and even though the Rebels will not be heading back to the College Football Playoffs after the regular season, ending Mississippi State's season is a feather in the team's cap that cannot be taken away from them.

In what will be Trinidad Chambliss' final game in Oxford, a strong showing from the quarterback can do far more than just bolster the Rebels' resume ahead of bowl selection day, and it is not hard to argue that Ole Miss cares more about knocking the Bulldogs out of a bowl than heading to a more prestigious one themselves.

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