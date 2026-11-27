The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels will close out their regular season in the 123rd edition of the Egg Bowl at 11 a.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels have put together a slightly disappointing season this year, falling short of their goal of two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. Yet, with a big victory against the Bulldogs the Rebels can go into their bowl game with a positive taste in their mouths.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the matchup.

Ole Miss gives up two scores

Mississippi State's offense has struggled mightily in recent SEC games. In their most recent conference matchup against Auburn, they put up a measly nine points against a defense that hasn't exactly been the '85 Bears so far this season.

Despite the embarrassing performance two weeks ago, I think that Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby will get his game plan in a better spot for the Egg Bowl. Lebby likely used the week against FCS Tennessee Tech to devise a game plan that exploits Ole Miss' well-documented defensive flaws.

Expect a big game from Bulldog running back Fluff Bothwell. The last time we saw the Ole Miss defense in action against a worthy opponent, Oklahoma's rushing attack obliterated the front seven. Mississippi State won't rush as effectively as the Sooners, but I do believe their rushing attack leads to two touchdowns.

The cold weather will lead to a slow start for the Rebels

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) throws pass in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family —Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, Okla., Sunday, Nov., 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has struggled to get off to a good start in several games this season. With Oxford weather at a frigid 45 degrees at kickoff, I think this trend will continue in the Egg Bowl.

In their previous two cold-weather matchups against Oklahoma and Georgia, the Rebels started poorly. I think the offense will struggle to score in their first couple of series, not only because of the weather but also because of John David Baker's suspect opening scripts.

Trinidad Chambliss finishes his last game in Vaught-Hemingway with over 350 total yards

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the negativity of the previous two predictions, I believe it will be a fun day for Ole Miss fans. Although he didn't meet expectations this year, Chambliss is one of the most electrifying players in college football, and he will continue to show his talent on Friday.

Chambliss will tear up the Mississippi State secondary and go on to put together one of his best performances in a Rebel uniform.

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