Trinidad Chambliss Deserves Better Than What Ole Miss Has Given Him

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has not played up to expectations recently.

Since the Missouri game, his play has been inconsistent, rattled, and at times flat-out poor.

This is not a diss on Chambliss. Although his play has fallen short of what was expected of him ahead of the season, there are many reasons for that beyond his arm and leg alone.

Where has the Ole Miss Offense Let Trinidad down?

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frankly, in the Georgia game, the Rebels' running attack was non-existent. They left Vaught-Hemingway on Saturday with only 66 rushing yards.

A rushing performance of that quality will never bode well for a quarterback's success. As a result of the tragic rushing showing, Chambliss was forced to throw the ball 34 times for 170 total yards. Georgia's defense never gave him a chance to throw the ball vertically, which is what he does best, because they could sell out for passes in obvious passing situations.

Ole Miss found themselves behind the sticks so often on Saturday that it was obvious when they would pass. The offense is at its best as a tandem of run and pass. On Saturday, it was more that the running game shot the passing game in the foot.

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Additionally, Chambliss' receivers have been all over the place.

At the beginning of the season, the Ole Miss receiving corps worked like a well-oiled machine. Deuce Alexander led the charge as the No. 1 receiver, and several other solid players put up decent numbers behind him.

Now, things have changed. Alexander caught a nefarious case of the drops against Auburn. At one point, he let a ball boink off his hands into the outstretched arms of an Auburn player. This gave Chambliss an interception for no reason other than his receiver's ineptitude.

With Alexander's recent struggles (he didn't record a catch against UGA), defenses have been able to take him off the board a bit more. This leaves other receivers with increased coverage and limits open opportunities for Chambliss to throw to.

Especially with the revolving door that has been the Ole Miss offensive line, sure-fire receivers would go a long way in helping Chambliss out.

Offensive linemen Terez Davis and Patrick Kutas have both recently been on the injury report. Davis was taken off the report last week. Kutas is starting his tenure there ahead of this weekend's matchup with Oklahoma.

Lack of continuity is an enormous obstacle for Chambliss to overcome. He has put together a B performance so far this year, all things considered, but it will take a magical end to the season to reach the heights he once reached.

It's not all his fault, but apparently, in the mind of a college football fan, a starting quarterback might as well have the team's logo tattooed onto his face.

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