Trinidad Chambliss Remains Among College Football's Elite Despite Recent Struggles

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss entered the 2026 season with sky-high expectations. He, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and Texas quarterback Arch Manning were the three Heisman frontrunners in August.

Although Chambliss is no longer a serious contender for the award, he still ranks among college football's best players this season.

This was shown on Tuesday, when Chambliss was named a Maxwell Award semifinalist.

What is the Maxwell Award?

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Maxwell Award is a prestigious College football award given to the consensus best player in college football for a given year.

Sportswriters, coaches, and members of the Maxwell Football Club vote for the award. The Maxwell Football Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring excellence in the game of football. The club is named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell.

Chambliss was among the 18 semi-finalists revealed on Tuesday

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Despite Ole Miss' three losses and his occasionally inconsistent play, Chambliss was one of 12 quarterbacks to make the list.

This recognition matters because it reminds fans that Chambliss' skill isn't defined by Ole Miss's three losses. To be honest, Chambliss didn't play particularly well in any of this season's losses, but the season isn't just three games.

After Ole Miss' triumphant win over LSU on Sept. 19, Chambliss was considered the best player in College Football, and it was not particularly close. To that point in the season, Chambliss had two performances with over 330 yards and over three total touchdowns.

The Florida game reduced some of the hype surrounding Chambliss, but his play was anything but average. He threw for nearly 300 yards and a touchdown and added two scores with his legs. Yes, he threw a bad interception, but it came late in the game, and it was already out of hand.

If you look at Chambliss' games this season, he has only two subpar showings. The common theme in both of those contests, Georgia and Texas, is that the Rebels overrelied on Chambliss to the point where the opposing defense knew exactly what the game plan was.

If Ole Miss had a reliable run game and its offensive line wasn't an injury-hampered revolving door, I believe Chambliss' season would look very different.

If you compare their stats, award frontrunner and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and Chambliss have similar numbers aside from interceptions and sacks. Chambliss would blow Carr out of the water if he had the same offensive line and play calling.

The Maxwell Football Club recognized Chambliss' skill and everything he gave the Rebel offense in a season that could have gone a lot differently. While he is unlikely to win the award, it is good to see Chambliss get such recognition for all he has done this season.

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