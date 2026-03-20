Nation's No. 4 Quarterback, Ole Miss Commit Reveals Major News Amid Georgia Pursuit

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher is set to be back in Oxford this weekend on an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff.

Croucher checks in as a top-five signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Ole Miss holding the verbal commitment after he went public with a decision last fall.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has earned offers from prestigious programs across America, but it's Golding and Co. that hold the pledge where the Rebels will now look to fight off SEC programs for his signature in December.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats are two schools eyeing Croucher as his navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment, but this weekend presents a golden opportunity for Ole Miss where the nation's No. 4 rated quarterback will be back in Oxford.

Fired up to be in Oxford this weekend 🦈🦈 pic.twitter.com/sgZHXUzfyu — Keegan Croucher (@KeeganCroucher) March 20, 2026

"At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production. Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

Ole Miss earned the commitment after a strong visit to Oxford last fall where he chose the Rebels over the likes of the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes will be on Croucher as the Ole Miss Rebels look to keep him locked in with his commitment with a pivotal visit now set for this weekend where he will be joined by a myriad of blue-chip targets.

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