Ex-Ole Miss Football Quarterback Named Starter at SEC Rival After Major Transfer Move

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons continues navigating his first offseason in Columbia after making the decision to join the Missouri Tigers program in January.

Simmons, one of the top signal-callers coming out of high school, took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and the torch was officially passed from Jaxson Dart to Simmons where he began the season as the starter.

Simmons entered the 2025 season as QB1 for the Rebels, but an ankle injury in Week 2 forced him out for multiple weeks where Trinidad Chambliss earned the starting role - never looking back.

Across six games played, Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Now, the ex-Rebel is now officially a member of the Missouri Tigers where he has been named the program's starter for the 2026 season as he works through his first Spring Camp in Columbia.

NEW: Missouri has named Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons its starting QB for the 2026 season🐯https://t.co/IzwVwBLF9N pic.twitter.com/zkBSY5c261 — On3 (@On3) March 19, 2026

"We continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record, performed really well, it’s not just the offensive stats, those passing yards and all that," former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said last August. "It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that.

"So that’s, of course, a big emphasis, especially with a first-time starter, to make sure that that’s the No. 1 emphasis for him. We’re excited. He’s got a lot of weapons that have done really good things in practice, so now we got to do that in a game.”

Ole Miss has seen shakeup to the quarterback room this offseason despite Chambliss in line to return for the 2026 season - adding former five-star quarterback Deuce Knight after transferring in from Auburn while aso signing Walker Howard after a stint with UL-Lafayette.

Now, all eyes are on Spring Camp with the Rebels just days away from opening offseason practice in Oxford.

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