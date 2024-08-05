Three Things We Could Learn Entering Week 2 of Ole Miss Rebels Fall Camp
With Week 1 of training camp in the books, Monday marks to start of Week 2 which should give us a little bit more clarity into the Ole Miss Rebels' 2024 depth chart.
While head coach Lane Kiffin loves to keep things such as depth charts close to the vest, we might be able to start seeing how it shapes up this week. With the pads coming on as well, the intensity should start to ramp up.
While most things are known, like who will be taking snaps at quarterback come Aug. 31, some things are still up in the air as far as who will start and where they will start. So without further ado, here are three things we could learn in Week 2 of fall camp.
Who is Running With the Second String?
While there isn't a position battle for the starting quarterback position, the No. 2 spot on the depth chart looks to be up for grabs. Walker Howard and Austin Simmons have been battling it out for the past six months, and it looks to be going on into fall camp as to who will emerge as a candidate to be the starter in 2025.
While this battle might not be on everyone's mind, it is important to remember that injuries happen, and if something were to happen to Jaxson Dart, one of these guys would need to step up and deliver. This is something to think about as the playoff committee left Florida State out of the tournament after Jordan Travis' injury.
Deion's Time?
Will we see wide receiver Deion Smith in Week 2? It was reported last week that Smith had made his way to Oxford, but is he ready to practice?
It is time to find out if the hype is real and see what he can do back on the SEC stage after tearing it up at the JUCO level.
New-Look Perkins
Suntarine Perkins looks to be taking on a new role this season as he was listed as a defensive end on the official 2024 Ole Miss roster. While Pete Golding doesn't want to give everything away in fall camp, it should be interesting to get a sneak peek into how he will be used come the start of the season. With Princely Umanmielen still in a non-contact jersey, he should be getting tons of reps.
With a player as dynamic as Perkins, I don't think he will just be a "go-get-the-quarterback" type player. His athleticism could be a huge difference maker later in the season. He was an excellent spy in last season's Alabama game and was a big-time player in the first half, taking away Jalen Milroe's running ability.