Times of Interest: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Week 5 SEC Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – It's another big matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT when No. 11 Ole Miss football hosts No. 4 LSU for a massive conference matchup in Oxford.
Gameday Schedule
Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m.
Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.
Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from the North Plaza – 10 a.m.
Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 11:30 a.m.
Walk of Champions presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers – 12:25 p.m.
Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 12:30 p.m.
Gates Open – 12:30 p.m.
Pride of the South Grove Show – 1:15 p.m.
Mississippi Sports Medicine Letterman's Lounge Guest Interview (Alundis Brice) – 1:20 p.m.
Pride of the South Pregame Show – 1:49 p.m.
National Anthem – 2:20 p.m.
Lock the Vaught – 2:26 p.m.
Hotty Toddy – 2:29 p.m.
Kickoff – 2:30 p.m.
Grove Clean-up Begins – 8:30 p.m.
Grove Closes – 9 p.m.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. LSU
Date: Saturday, September 27
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Tickets: OleMissTix.com
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
What to Wear: Red
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
New Friday Grove Setup Schedule
2-3 p.m. - Registered student organizations and university departments set up
3-4:30 p.m. - Vendors set up their customers' tents
5:30 p.m. - Grove closes
6 p.m. - Grove opens for general public
Lane Kiffin's Take: Exciting Challenge Awaits
“Really excited for this challenge. To play at home and for first place in the SEC and to play a top three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity for us,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said on Wednesday.
“So, got to continue to have a great week of preparation. These guys probably have the best roster, since we’ve been here, from top to bottom and we’re going to have to prepare and play really well.”
