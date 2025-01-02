TJ Dottery Ready For One Last Ole Miss Dominant Performance In 2024
As Ole Miss caps off its 2024 season in Jacksonville, Fla., against Duke, linebacker TJ Dottery has some unfinished business to attend to.
Teams are never the same after a season. Change is inevitable given the transfer portal, graduation and other outlying factors.
But Dottery, one of the stars of Pete Golding's defense in 2024, won't be departing The Grove just yet. He'll close the chapter this year with hopefully a second 10-win season before getting back in the lab to help the No. 14 Rebels reach the College Football Playoff next fall.
"It's been good, and the game is really important to me. Just finishing the right way with all the guys, especially the senior class, regardless if they've been here a year or three years," Dottery said. "I feel like I made a bond with all of them and it's only right for me to send them out the right way."
With Chris Paul Jr. opting out, Dottery's role expands. He's already been the quarterback of the defense, handling plays from Golding from the sidelines while getting the unit in check.
He's been consistent, totaling 10 or more tackles in four games while racking up 75 on the year. Dottery also added a pair of sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while guiding the Rebels to a 9-3 finish.
When asked if the system feels different with Paul out, Dottery dismissed any worries.
"It's been the same," Dottery said." I think I've handled it well all year, so it's just kind of the same."
Having a friend helps. That's where veteran Khari Coleman steps in for the remainder of the 2024 season. A rotational option, Coleman's been one of the top SEC linebackers at pressuring quarterbacks, totaling 40 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.
“Khari has been good,” Dottery said. “He’s been very vocal this week with Pooh not being here. When I’m out of the box, he’s in the box and able to control the linebackers and safeties. He’s been doing great at that.”
With a win, the Rebels would secure their first back-to-back double-digit win campaigns since 1960. Even though the goal was set on making the College Football Playoff, there's more on the line for Dottery and the boys who started the year in dominant fashion.
"I think that makes the game even more exciting for me just to be able to get a last game with them. Just for them to show that they care, like it was just more than their stats and their accolades," Dottery said. "They really cared about the team."
Kickoff from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.