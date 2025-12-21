How It Happened: Ole Miss Football Advances to Sugar Bowl With Major Win Over Tulane

OXFORD, Miss. – For the second time this season, No. 6 Ole Miss football dominated No. 11 Tulane, 41-10, this time in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

This was the first career victory for head coach Pete Golding, making him the 10th Ole Miss (12-1) head coach in the modern era to win their first contest as head coach.

The timing couldn't have been better for Golding and the Rebels, who were competing in their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, as well as the first postseason game hosted at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

This was Ole Miss' 15th consecutive victory against Tulane (11-3) dating back to 1989, the second-longest win streak against any Rebel opponent behind a 17-game run vs. Memphis from 1921-62.

With the win, it marks the first 12-win season in Ole Miss football history. The previous best was an 11-2 campaign by the 2023 Rebels.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Vaught-Hemingway has been a true safe haven for Ole Miss the past calendar year and beyond, as the Rebels have now won 12 consecutive home games since Oct. 26, 2024 vs. Oklahoma, the third-longest active streak in the FBS and the longest by the Rebels since a 14-game stretch from 2020-22.

Offensive Leaders

Trinidad Chambliss once again performed at a highly efficient level, completing 23 of his 29 pass attempts, adding one touchdown and no turnovers.

He reached 282 yards passing, completing a pass to eight different receivers. In the third quarter, his touchdown pass to De'Zhaun Stribling was the 50th of his overall career. He also picked up 36 yards on the ground for two more scores

Chambliss moved up two significant program listings against Tulane. With his 318 yards of total offense, he moved into sixth place in Ole Miss single-season history, passing Eli Manning in 2003, Jaxson Dart in 2022, Bo Wallace in 2013 and Dart in 2023.

Chambliss also recorded 282 passing yards, moving into 16th all-time in Ole Miss history, passing Shea Patterson and John Darnell.

Stribling and Deuce Alexander were Chambliss' top targets, recording five and seven catches, respectively. Both players had catches north of 25 yards, with Stribling's 30-yard reception on the first play of the game setting the tone for the remainder.

Running back Kewan Lacy rushed for his 21st touchdown of the season on Ole Miss' first drive of the game, extending his program record-setting mark. He finished the day with 87 yards on the ground for a 5.8-yard per carry average.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Defensive Leaders

Linebacker TJ Dottery and defensive tackle Will Echoles paced Ole Miss' defense, recording six tackles each.

Dottery forced a fumble for the second time this season, and for the third time in his overall career, which resulted in a critical turnover for the Rebels as the Green Waves were mounting an impressive drive. Safety Kapena Gushiken, who had four tackles himself, recovered that fumble for his first as a Rebel.

Junior linebacker duo Suntarine Perkins and Princewill Umanmielen had monstrous outings in the backfield, haunting the Green Wave with four tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries combined.

Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks on the evening, increasing his season total to an even eight. Perkins had 2.5 tackles for loss on the day, which is a season-high in that category. He also forced and recovered a fumble in the final quarter to help clinch Ole Miss' victory.

Cornerback Jaylon Braxton had Ole Miss' other turnover, recording his first interception as a Rebel early in the first quarter, halting much of Tulane's early momentum. Braxton's pick was the second of his overall career.

First Quarter

Ole Miss would march 75-yards in just three plays to open the game with a touchdown. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss would find De'Zhaun Stribling for a 30-yard strike to jumpstart the drive followed by a 25-yard completion to Dae'Quan Wright.

Kewan Lacy's first touch would result in a 20-yard score making it 7-0 Ole Miss just 59 seconds into the game.

Tulane would drive 10 plays on their opening possession before Jaylon Braxton would come up with an interception to stall the Green Wave momentum. Braxton's first interception as a Rebel made it 1st-and-10 Ole Miss at their own 40-yard line.

Lacy's second touch of the ball game would go for 30-yards setting up the Rebels inside the Tulane territory. Chambliss would find Deuce Alexander for a 26-yard completion setting up 1st-and-Goal at the four.

Two plays later, Chambliss would scamper into the endzone for a 4-yard rushing touchdown putting Ole Miss up 14-0 with 7:26 to play in the opening quarter.

Tulane would drive into Ole Miss territory again but were denied on a 4th-and-2 giving Ole Miss the ball back.

After one quarter, Ole Miss would hold a 14-0 lead.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Second Quarter

Tulane would find the scoring column to open the second quarter after a five play 61-yard drive resulting in a 39-yard field goal from Patrick Durkin.

The Green Wave would get the ground game churning midway through the second quarter but were stalled after a huge sack from Princewill Umanmielen. Umanmielen's first sack of the contest forced a Tulane punt and gave Ole Miss the ball back with 8:18 to play in quarter number two.

Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense would drive 11 plays spanning 62-yards resulting in a field goal. Lucas Carneiro's make from 42-yards made it 17-3 Rebels with 3:38 to play in the half.

Ole Miss would get the ball back at the two minute warning after Umanmielen and Kam Franklin combined for another sack, forcing another Green Wave punt.

Neither side would find points the remainder of the half as Ole Miss would lead it 17-3 at the break.

Third Quarter

The Green Wave received the ball to open the second half, recording a quick, 21-yard completion on the opening play. However, the Rebel defense stood tall, forcing a punt and allowing the offense to go back to work.

Chambliss and the offense promptly responded with a seven-play, 80-yard drive, headlined by four completions of 10-or-more yards. The drive was culminated by a 13-yard completion to Stribling, which extended the lead to 24-3.

Momentum was secured by an emphatic stop on defense, as the Rebels withstood the Green Wave's push to near midfield by stifling Green Wave quarterback Jake Retzlaff on back-to-back quarterback sneaks, including one on fourth down.

From there, the Rebels tacked on more insurance, as Carneiro hit a 48-yard field goal to extend the advantage to 27-3.

The Rebel defense promptly struck again late in the third, as TJ Dottery forced a key fumble that was recovered by Kapena Gushiken to stop another Tulane drive.

Fourth Quarter

A lengthy Rebel drive that started in the third quarter helped put the game away, as Logan Diggs took a direct snap for the score to open the fourth quarter, ballooning the lead to 34-3.

The Green Wave were forced to stay aggressive and the Rebel defense had yet another answer on the next drive. Retzlaff was stopped on a fourth down quarterback sneak for the second drive in a row, fumbling the ball into the hands of Perkins.

Chambliss and the offensive starters made one last appearance, making quick work of their final possession in Oxford for the 2025 season. Chambliss highlighted much of the plays in the drive, running 18 yards on the second play and capping it off with an eight-yard diving touchdown for the Rebels final score of the day.

Tulane met the reserve defensive players for the remainder of the game and managed to score a touchdown with four minutes to play. However, that would be the last time Tulane would have the football. Ole Miss ran out the clock and was able to enter victory position with the final score at 41-10.

Next Up

Ole Miss will travel to New Orleans for a second-round CFP date with No. 3 Georgia (12-1, 7-1 SEC) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome is set for Thursday, January 1st, at 7 a.m. CT on ESPN.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: