Ole Miss LB TJ Dottery Focused on Ending 2024 Season 'The Right Way' in Gator Bowl
Linebacker TJ Dottery has not been an Ole Miss Rebel for very long, but he has made a strong impact in his two seasons with the program.
The redshirt sophomore transferred to Ole Miss from Clemson prior to the 2023 season, but he had to sit out the regular season due to NCAA rules. He saw his first action in a Rebel uniform during last year's Peach Bowl, and even though he and his team fell short of the College Football Playoff in 2024, he is focused on ending this campaign on a positive note in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
"The game is really important to me, man, just finishing the right way with all the guys, especially the senior class, regardless of whether they've been here a year or three years," Dottery said following practice in Jacksonville on Tuesday. "I've made a bond with all of them, and it's only right for me to send them out the right way."
The Rebels are in a good situation from an opt out perspective entering Thursday's Gator Bowl against Duke. The only major opt out for the game has been linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul who is beginning his NFL Draft process, and seeing so many teammates choose to play in the bowl game helped build Dottery's excitement for the season finale.
"It was awesome," Dottery said. "I think that makes the game even more exciting for me, just to be able to get a last game with them. Just for them to show that they care, and it's more than their stats and accolades. They really care about the team."
In Paul's absence, Dottery believes that linebacker Khari Coleman has stepped up in practice and made a big impact for the defense. One of the biggest challenges for Dottery, Coleman and others this week, however, will be preparing for numerous unknown faces on Duke's roster.
Duke has seen numerous players hit the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season, including starting quarterback Maalik Murphy who is now at Oregon State. Dottery sees preparing for these new faces as a focal point for his team entering Thursday.
"I know they're all great athletes and football players as well," Dottery said, "so not knowing what they have is probably another challenge, but we're ready."
Kickoff on Thursday between Ole Miss and Duke is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.