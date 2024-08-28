Top-Ranked JUCO Prospect Deion Smith Denied Eligibility, Won't Play For Ole Miss In 2024
Deion Smith, the top junior college wide receiver prospect, won't suit up for Ole Miss this Saturday as the Rebels play host to Furman.
In fact, Smith won't suit up for the Rebels at all in 2024. A source confirms with Ole Miss OnSI that Smith was been ruled ineligible due to his summer classes at Mid-American Christian.
This was always a possibility since Smith, who last season starred at Holmes Community College in Mississippi, was a late arrival to practice earlier in fall camp. When asked about his status, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was noncommittal.
"Today, I was told that he won't be part of our program," Kiffin said.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Smith now must wait a year before he could return to the field, given the NCAA ruling. Even though the Rebels' passing game boasts a lot of talent, Smith showed promise last season at the junior college level, hauling in 48 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 TDs.
Smith, who committed to the Rebels back in December, has been waiting for the staff to clear him for practice. Translating to the SEC shouldn't be a problem since he initially committed to LSU coming out of high school.
As a true freshman in 2021, Smith caught 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. His best game was against Central Michigan when he caught five balls for 135 yards and two TDs.
The Rebels could now turn to Utah State newcomer Micah Davis as the new No. 4 after Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and South Carolina transfer Juice Wells. Davis, who received a 30-day window to transfer following the departure of Utah State coach Blake Anderson this summer, caught 36 passes for 628 yards with six touchdowns with the Aggies.
Davis also could carve out a role on special teams after receiving honorable mention All-Mountain West honors for his efforts as a receiver and punt returner in 2023. He could be a key play on Saturday with Wells and Watkins Wells dealing with injury concerns heading into the season opener against the Paladins.
Ole Miss expects to be a College Football Playoff contender after bolstering both sides of its line. Smith was a hopeful extra presence to the passing attack headlined by Heisman hopeful Jaxson Dart heading into 2024.
The Rebels begin the season at 6 p.m. this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss OnSI will continue to keep you to up-to-date on Smith's status with the Rebels moving forward.