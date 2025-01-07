Transfer Portal CB Thaddeus Dixon Reveals Top 4 Schools, Includes Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels have already added some strong defensive secondary pieces out of the transfer portal in this cycle, but could they be hot on the trail of another?
On Monday night, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that Washington Huskies transfer cornerback Thaddeus Dixon had released the top four schools he is considering out of the portal, and Ole Miss made the cut. The Rebels are joined by the Tennessee Volunteers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Michigan Wolverines.
Fawcett also reported that there's a chance that Dixon could exit the portal and return to Washington, but for now, the Rebels appear to be firmly in the hunt.
Ole Miss has already added some key names out of the transfer portal in the defensive backfield, including cornerback Jaylon Braxton from Arkansas. But with so many players from the secondary departing this offseason (whether it be for the NFL or through the portal), it's important for the Rebels to stock up at this position, and Dixon would fit that mold well.
Dixon is rated as the top corner available in the transfer portal, per On3, while being tabbed as the No. 14 player overall on the market.
This season with the Huskies, Dixon tallied 43 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception. He has seen action in 27 games with Washington, earning a total of 12 starts in 2024.