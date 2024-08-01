Transfer WR Deion Smith Eligible, Will Report To Ole Miss Fall Camp - Report
Ole Miss football is back in action, but one key transfer was not at practice for the start of Wednesday's drills
JUCO transfer receiver Deion Smith was not seen at practice as the Rebels prepared for what could be their best season program history. When asked whether he anticipated Smith joining Ole Miss this season, Lane Kiffin seemed noncommittal about his status.
"Maybe," the fifth-year coach said.
On Wednesday evening, however, reports from 247Sports indicated that Smith had become eligible and would report to Oxford sometime over the next couple of days. Smith himself seemed to confirm that on social media with a post, and sources told Ole Miss OnSI on Wednesday that those reports were accurate.
A top player from the junior college cycle in the country from the 247Sports composite ranking, Smith was not named to the roster on the team's website following the end of the calendar sports' year. Earlier this month at SEC Media Days, Kiffin told reporters he wasn't sure when Smith would be in Oxford for preseason activities.
Smith, a former four-star product from Jackson, Miss, showed potential in the SEC during his lone season at LSU, hauling 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021. He later moved to Holmes Community College.
Last season, he posted 1,063 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games before committing to the Rebels.
Ole Miss is not lacking receiver talent entering 2024. Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins both elected to return after breakout seasons with Jaxson Dart at quarterback. After losing Dayton Wade to the NFL Draft, the Rebels targeted former South Carolina star Juice Wells.
Wells, who began his career at James Madison, totaled 928 receiving yards off 68 catches for six touchdowns in 2022. He missed most of last season with a lingering lower-body injury.
"I think Juice has rehabbed really well," Kiffin said. "He seems to be highly competitive and really (wants) to get better. So I'm very pleased with Juice."
The Rebels plan on being one of the more potent passing attacks this fall now with Quinshon Judkins off to Ohio State. Dart has weapons, including preseason All-SEC tight end Caden Prieskorn, who finished the season with two touchdown catches against Penn State in the Peach Bowl.
But Wells seems to be catching the most attention. On Wedensday, Dart commented on how impressed he was with the 6-foot's standout catch radius.
The Rebels begin their season at home against FCS Furman on Aug. 31.