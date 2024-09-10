Tre Harris, Juice Wells Give Lane Kiffin Edge Over Wake Forest | Locked on Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses one of the main keys in the game Saturday vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and that is potential rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. Ole Miss has two main weapons that are going to keep Wake Forest from loading up against the run, and they are Tre Harris and Juice Wells. Rain without wind is usually advantage offense, and the Demon Deacons don't have anyone that can match up with the Ole Miss receiver corps.
Ole Miss will need to do some particular things in the potential weather, and that starts with the old coaches' saying of "pack your run game and defense" when you play on the road. Juice Wells and Tre Harris will be key in not allowing Wake to populate the box so that Henry Parrish can get going.
Wake Forest and Dave Clawson run a unique version of the RPO called a "slow mesh" where the quarterback keeps the ball in an exaggerated amount of time and rides the running back into the line before making his run or pass call. That means this is a JJ Pegues and Walter Nolen interior defensive line game where Chris "Pooh" Paul is going to be asked to do some work in the RPO game.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about how Ole Miss apparently didn't clean up the coverage busts in the MTSU game, and that led to some plays being made by the Blue Raiders. Ole Miss in the secondary needs to play cleaner in this game, or Wake Forest's offense will be able to take advantage in ways Middle Tennessee and Furman could not.
