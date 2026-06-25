EA Sports Overlooking Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss in College Football 27 Rating

The Ole Miss Rebels are in an interesting situation when it comes to having a first-year head coach. Pete Golding's first regular season isn't one where the fan base is going to be patient for a rebuild. Instead, the goal is still going to be a College Football Playoff appearance.

Golding led the team to their semifinal appearance last season, and it will be his duty again this year after taking over the reins from Lane Kiffin, who left for the purple and gold in Baton Rouge. While Golding may be a great head coach, it isn't just him who has created the lofty expectations for the Rebels this season.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be leading the offense once again. Chambliss was one of the best quarterbacks in the country last season, and the expectation will be the same going into the 2026 season. However, is he the best quarterback in the country? According to EA Sports and their recently released player rankings for College Football 27, Chambliss has some work to do.

Not Good Enough

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Chambliss has Heisman expectations for the 2026 season, but his video game rating may have him feeling some disrespect before the season officially begins.

EA Sports has given Chambliss a 93 overall rating, making him the third-best quarterback in the newest edition of the popular video game franchise.

Top 10 QBs. Dante Moore leads the way at 95 OVR.



Who else should be here? #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/b7ETGVP0mZ — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

Ahead of Chambliss is Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jukian Sayin with a 94 overall, and in first place is Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, with a 95 overall rating. That's elite company for Chambliss, but something about not being number one may put a chip on the shoulder of the ultra-competitive quarterback.

Chambliss' 2025 season for the Rebels will go down as one of the greatest in program history. The Rebels quarterback finished the season leading the SEC in passing yards with 3,937 yards, while also tossing 22 touchdown passes on the year. Chambliss also finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy race this past season.

First off, being in a video game has to be a surreal feeling. Knowing that fans may argue about your rating also has to be a strange feeling. Either way, the expectation is that Chambliss will be one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season, no matter what any rating may say in a video game.

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