Trinidad Chambliss Has Put Ole Miss in an Enviable Position

Programs wait years to find a quarterback with half of Trinidad Chambliss' ability. He quickly burst onto the scene last year and became one of college football's best players.

This year, Chambliss is continuing that success with over 1,400 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He'll face a familiar friend in Austin Simmons and the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

But Chambliss' impact goes beyond the passing game.

An Offense Built Around Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ole Miss Rebels will face their fourth-ranked opponent in six games. This year's schedule has been relentless, but the Rebels haven't panicked.

Sure, there are concerns with the roster. The defense has underperformed, and the running game has been notably absent for most of the season. But there is a level of comfort few programs can feel with Chambliss at the helm.

No game feels out of reach when Chambliss is under center. The Ole Miss offense can put up points in the blink of an eye, as demonstrated by its 38 points-per-game average. They've built an entire offense around a superstar.

He gives the Rebels multiple ways to attack a defense. Chambliss can sling the football as well as anyone in college football, which forces defenses to always keep an eye on number six. But with Kewan Lacy back in the mix, the running game becomes dynamic.

While Lacy didn't have a major role in Ole Miss' big win over Vanderbilt, the offense arguably played its most complete game. But Chambliss isn't satisfied.

“You could say that, but honestly I feel like we’re far from that,” Chambliss said on Saturday. “I feel like this team has a lot more potential and a lot more that they could do in a whole game. We could probably play a better, complete game, honestly. It’s still kind of earlier in the season, so just still hoping for that and we’re going to keep working.”

It's scary to think about what the Rebels' offense could look like if there's still untapped potential. Ole Miss set expectations beyond a few ranked wins. They have College Football Playoff aspirations, and with one loss, the Rebels have little room for error.

That's what makes this week's matchup with Missouri so fascinating. The Tigers and Rebels are SEC contenders and feature quarterbacks who were teammates a year ago. Saturday is another opportunity for Chambliss to show how rare a talent he is.

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