Last Friday, the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-17. The win was the fourth straight Egg Bowl victory for Ole Miss and the second with Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback.

In the Egg Bowl, a motivated Chambliss completed 23 of his 36 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Following his performance, Chambliss has moved into second place in the record for most touchdowns in a single season by an Ole Miss quarterback. Here's the season he's had to get it and which Rebels quarterbacks he's around in the record books.

Chambliss' Season Compared to Rebel Legends

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss kisses the Golden Egg Trophy after winning the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the Egg Bowl, Chambliss has moved ahead of Matt Corral, Eli Manning, Bo Wallace and Jaxson Dart for the record of most touchdowns in a season by an Ole Miss QB.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Chambliss has 34 total touchdowns this season, 26 of which are passing and eight of which are rushing. His three touchdowns moved him ahead of Eli Manning, who had 31 touchdowns in 2001 and 32 in 2003; Bo Wallace's 31-touchdown 2012 season; Jaxson Dart's 31-touchdown 2023 and 32-touchdown 2024 seasons; and Matt Corral's 33-touchdown 2020 and 31-touchdown 2021 seasons.

The current record holder is Chad Kelly, who was responsible for 41 touchdowns in 2015. Kelly will likely continue to be the sole record holder, as Chambliss would need seven touchdowns in Ole Miss' bowl game to tie him.

One record where Chambliss has the chance to pass Kelly is in total career touchdowns. Chambliss' 64 total touchdowns for the Rebels have him ranked No. 6 among Rebel quarterbacks all-time. Kelly is ranked No. 5 with 65.

Chambliss has made a major impact on Ole Miss' status as a national contender, leading the team to its deepest playoff run last season and to a win in this season's Magnolia Bowl, which was arguably the most anticipated game of the college football season.

It's no surprise Chambliss has made a similar impact on Ole Miss' record books. Despite the 2026 season ending in disappointment for Chambliss and the Rebels, his time in Oxford will be looked back on fondly.

Though Ole Miss' bowl-game opponent hasn't been announced, Chambliss has said he's playing in the game, meaning he has one more game to add to his legacy and Rebel fans have one more game to appreciate one of the most talented quarterbacks Ole Miss has ever had.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.