Trinidad Chambliss Joins Rare Company in Ole Miss Football History

The Ole Miss Rebels made a statement on Saturday, defeating the Missouri Tigers 31-3. The win gave Ole Miss its third win over a ranked opponent this season.

Trinidad Chambliss finished with 241 yards and three touchdowns. Chambliss spread the ball around, completing passes to nine different receivers.

On Saturday, Chambliss made program history.

Another Game Closer to History

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss has thrown a touchdown pass in 19 consecutive games, tying Matt Corrall for second in program history. He passed Eli Manning (16 games) earlier in the season and is three games away from tying Chad Kelly for first.

Chambliss' name is already littered in the Ole Miss record books. He is eighth all time in passing yards (5,613). He can likely move into the top five, surpassing Kent Austin, Romaro Miller, and Chad Kelly.

The Rebels' quarterback is also eighth all time in passing touchdowns (36). He needs 15 touchdowns to surpass Kelly and enter the top five on that list.

Chambliss being in esteemed company is impressive given his relatively short tenure in Oxford. He's playing his first full season in 2026 and has made a historic impact. Chambliss gives Ole Miss an opportunity to win every game.

To pass Corrall's spot on the all-time list, Chambliss will have to throw a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns on the road. Texas is coming off back-to-back losses against Oklahoma and Florida, but their defense is far from the biggest issue.

The Longhorns have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the SEC (166), and four passing touchdowns this year. It will be difficult for Chambliss to get his passing touchdown.

Then, Chambliss will have to throw at least one touchdown pass against Auburn and Georgia to tie Kelly. He can get the record on the road against Oklahoma on Nov. 14. The road to history will not be easy.

Georgia's and Oklahoma's secondaries are tough to beat, and the Rebels could depend on their running game. Ole Miss won't be thinking about a record. They want to win the game however possible, and while Chambliss is an elite quarterback, it's not guaranteed he will throw a touchdown pass.

Chambliss has etched his name in Ole Miss history. He took the Rebels on an unforgettable run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal last season, and he hopes to do the same in 2026.

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