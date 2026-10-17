The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Ole Miss' Win vs. Missouri

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the No. 13 Missouri Tigers 31-3 at home. Missouri grabbed an early 3-0 lead, but Ole Miss responded with 31 unanswered points.

It was an impressive showing by Pete Golding's team. The Tigers were one of college football's hottest teams, but the Rebels dominated in front of their home crowd.

Let's look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from Saturday.

The Good: A Complete Performance From Both Sides of the Ball

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding's defense played its best game of the year. They stymied a high-powered Missouri offense, limiting the Tigers to 378 yards and 6-for-17 on third down. They forced seven punts, and a Landon Barnes interception kept Missouri out of the end zone.

Will Echoles had his best game of the season, recording a sack, a tackle for loss, and two pass deflections. After the Florida loss, the Rebels' defensive improvement has been encouraging. Golding has this unit humming.

The offense was just as impressive. Kewan Lacy and Makhi Frazier both eclipsed 100 rushing yards as Ole Miss set a new season-high rushing total (257). Trinidad Chambliss threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers (Caleb Cunningham, Horatio Fields, and Caleb Odom).

If the Rebels' defense can play this well with a high-flying offense, Ole Miss will be tough to beat.

The Bad: Chambliss Was Inaccurate

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws a pass. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to find a bad thing with a 31-3 win, but Chambliss was inaccurate on Saturday. He didn't play his best game, posting a season-high 16 incompletions.

Chambliss is throwing the ball at a much higher rate than last season. He had 30+ pass attempts six times during the 2025 regular season. This year, Chambliss has 30 or more pass attempts five times already.

Saturday's offensive balance was a good sign that Ole Miss can become a complete unit. Chambliss did enough to get his team a win, but it wasn't his best outing.

The Ugly: Penalties and a Turnover

Again, this is more of a nitpick than anything else, but Ole Miss finished with seven penalties. They had four pre-snap penalties, which shouldn't happen at home.

After Lacy re-entered the game in the third quarter, he fumbled the ball. While it didn't come back to hurt the Rebels, they would've liked to play a turnover-free game.

Despite a few mishaps, Ole Miss dominated a quality opponent. Golding notched another ranked win, and the Rebels made a statement on Saturday.

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