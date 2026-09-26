3 Bold Predictions for Ole Miss Against Florida

No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 21 Florida are set to square off in what has quickly become one of the most important matchups for both teams this season. The Rebels are looking to prove they can move past the hangover of a major emotional affair with LSU, and John Sumrall & Co. are looking for a marquee win in just their 4th game in Gainesville.

This also marks the third-ranked matchup for Ole Miss' season, and second in two weeks. The Rebels have played the most ranked opponents out of anyone in the country so far this season. With the stakes established, here are three bold predictions for Saturday's game

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts as he runs onto the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Trinidad Chambliss Rushes for Two Touchdowns

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss needs little introduction. The current SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Heisman frontrunner has picked up right where he left off last season. And he'll continue his campaign of dominance in the Swamp.

Florida boasts an outstanding pass rush, racking up an absurd seven sacks against Auburn last week. But Chambliss has demonstrated time and time again his ability to avoid the rush and turn it upfield for positive yardage. Chambliss has been sacked just three times this season.

Prediction: Chambliss uses an overzealous Florida pass rush to his advantage, and scores two rushing touchdowns

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) celebrates with wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2: Deuce Alexander and Traylon Ray each go Over 100 yards

Deuce Alexander has been well-established as WR1 for the Ole Miss offense this season. But Traylon Ray had his coming-out party last week against LSU. Ray hauled in seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Deuce Alexander also further proved his WR1 status with a season-high five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

With the Gators' secondary marred by inconsistency this season, both receivers are in a prime position to have another banner day. And with star running back Kewan Lacy downgraded to doubtful this week, the emphasis will more than likely to be on the pass.

Prediction: Deuce Alexander and Traylon Ray finish over 100 yards receiving each

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back JT Lindsey (26) reacts after a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 3: JT Lindsey and Makhai Frazier Combine for 125+ Yards

With Heisman-contender Kewan Lacy likely sidelined to injury this week, having been downgraded on Friday, the rushing burden falls onto transfers JT Lindsey and Makhi Frayser. Ole Miss' run game struggled against LSU, totaling just 63 yards, but Lacy's exit seriously disrupted momentum for the backfield.

With JT Lindsey and Makhi Frayser both seeing substantial action this season, primarily in the Louisville game, the two have a golden opportunity for a breakout game in Gainesville. JT Lindsey took four carries for 20 yards last week, and Frayser had a seven-carry, 27-yard performance against Louisville in Week 1.

Prediction: JT Lindsey and Makhi Frayser combine for over 125+ yards on the ground.

Kick off between the Rebels and Gators is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT and will be avilable on ABC.

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