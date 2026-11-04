Trinidad Chambliss Received an Important Message From Ole Miss Coaches

Oxford, Miss. - Trinidad Chambliss has been a revelation for Ole Miss since his first start on the heels of Austin Simmon's early-season injury struggles last campaign. Leading the Rebels to their first college football playoff appearance in 2025 and positioning the team again to have a shot at back-to-back trips, Chambliss has done very little wrong in his two years now in Oxford.

That's what made some recent struggles from the Heisman hopeful that much more concerning; A quarterback who very rarely struggled with turnovers, inaccuracies, and decision-making, Chambliss looked to be questioning himself more often ever since the Rebels' victory over Mizzou two weekends ago.

Returning to his top form in the second half of the Rebels' 45-15 triumph over Auburn, Chambliss seems to have smoothed out any concerns surrounding his recent blip in performance, and with a staff that fully supports him, Chambliss and the Rebels look to soar even higher this week against Georgia at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Golding's Message Helped Chambliss Rediscover His Game

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) look back before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss entered Saturday's matchup against Auburn with plenty to prove. After a difficult stretch that saw the Ole Miss quarterback struggle to find consistency, the expectations surrounding him had become increasingly difficult to ignore. But rather than asking Chambliss to do more, the Rebels' coaching staff wanted him to simplify his approach.

That message became particularly important at halftime.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said Monday that the coaching staff encouraged Chambliss to stop worrying about outside expectations and return to playing instinctively. The quarterback had spent too much time pressing, trying to make something happen rather than allowing the game to come to him.

"I think a lot of that was the mindset probably before the game, as much as it was at halftime, of quit trying to live up to this expectation and all this hype," Golding said. "Just focus on doing your job to the best of your ability, and he did that."

It was a message that went beyond mechanics or play-calling. Chambliss did not necessarily need to change his approach as a passer. He needed to trust it.

The difference was visible in the box score, but it was even more apparent in how Chambliss handled the opportunities in front of him.

Chambliss completed nine of 15 passes for 100 yards and threw an interception in the first half. He also recorded zero rushing yards on one attempt. After the break, however, the quarterback completed 13 of 19 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He added 65 rushing yards and another score on six carries.

The most telling sequence came after Auburn trimmed the Ole Miss lead to 17-15. Facing third-and-11, Chambliss abandoned the pocket and picked up 13 yards with his legs to keep the drive alive. Rather than forcing a throw into coverage, he recognized the space in front of him and took the first down.

A few plays later, he made Auburn pay again. Chambliss kept the ball on third-and-1 and raced 26 yards into the end zone, restoring some breathing room for the Rebels.

It was precisely the kind of decision-making Golding wanted to see.

The coaching staff's halftime message was not simply to run more. It was to make Chambliss comfortable taking what the defense offered, whether that meant delivering a throw or using his athleticism to create something himself.

Golding credited offensive coaches John David Baker and Joe Judge with helping get Chambliss' legs involved through the play design. He also emphasized that the quarterback needed to maintain confidence in his passing, even when early results were not necessarily indicative of poor execution.

"Some of those in the first half were drops, right? They weren't always the throw," Golding said. "We said, 'Man, continue to be confident and keep throwing that thing in there.' And he did."

That distinction matters. Ole Miss was not asking Chambliss to abandon his identity as a passer or turn every broken play into a scramble. It wanted him to stop treating every snap like an opportunity to prove something.

Chambliss' production through the air reinforced that point. His two second-half touchdown passes, including a six-yard connection with Caleb Cunningham and a 28-yard strike to Horatio Fields, showed that his willingness to run did not come at the expense of his passing game. He continued attacking downfield while forcing Auburn to account for him as a runner.

Perhaps the most revealing part of the conversation came when Chambliss explained what had been going through his head during the Rebels' previous three games.

"I feel like I got too far in my head the past couple of weeks: Vandy, Missouri and obviously Texas," Chambliss said after the Auburn win. He acknowledged looking too far ahead and feeling the weight of the expectations surrounding him.

His solution was a return to the mindset that helped him reach Oxford in the first place.

"A year or two ago, I was at Ferris State in front of like a thousand people," Chambliss said. "So it's getting back to that mindset: go out there, have fun, enjoy this now."

For Ole Miss, that shift could be just as important as anything happening in the playbook. Chambliss remains at his best when defenses must respect both his arm and his ability to escape the pocket. When he becomes too focused on making the perfect play, the Rebels lose an important dimension of their offense.

Golding's message was straightforward. Chambliss does not have to carry the Rebels by himself, and he does not need to live up to every expectation attached to his name.

Against Auburn, he finally looked comfortable playing that way again. With No. 2 Georgia coming to Oxford, maintaining that freedom will be critical.

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