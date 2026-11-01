Trinidad Chambliss is Closing in On an Ole Miss Record

Trinidad Chambliss had a bounce-back performance in Ole Miss' 45-15 win over Auburn. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 328 total yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Rebels allowed the Tigers to hang around in the first half, but Chambliss found a groove in the second half, and Ole Miss rolled to a victory.

Chambliss is closing in on program history after Saturday's performance.

Another Game Closer to Chad Kelly

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the fourth quarter, Chambliss threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Cunningham. It marked the 21st consecutive game in which Chambliss has thrown a touchdown. He is one game shy of tying Chad Kelly for most consecutive games with a passing touchdown.

Chambliss already surpassed Eli Manning (16 games) and Matt Corrall (19 games) this season. Now he can stand alongside Kelly with a touchdown pass against the Georgia Bulldogs. Chambliss can set a new program record on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Chambliss is already well represented in Ole Miss history. He's eighth in passing yards (6,126) and can surpass Kent Austin (6,184) and Romaro Miller (6,311) on Saturday to move to sixth place. Chambliss needs 700 passing yards to pass Kelly for fifth all-time.

Chambliss is also eighth all-time in passing touchdowns (40). He can move up to fifth place with 11 passing touchdowns.

For Chambliss to pass Kelly for consecutive touchdowns, it will be difficult against Georgia's and Oklahoma's secondary. The Bulldogs have allowed 186 passing yards per game and seven passing touchdowns. John Mateer is the only quarterback to throw multiple passing touchdowns against Georgia's defense this season.

Oklahoma has allowed 175 passing yards per game and has one of the SEC's best defenses. Ole Miss will not be thinking about a record on Saturday. The Rebels' only concern is defeating the Bulldogs.

Chambliss' impact at Oxford cannot be overstated. From an unknown backup quarterback to a superstar, Chambliss is becoming one of the greatest players in Ole Miss football history. To be in the same conversation as Kelly is a notable accomplishment.

Kelly led the Rebels to their first Sugar Bowl victory since 1970. At the time, Kelly set a new program record for single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns. However, Chambliss is on the cusp of history.

The Rebels have their eyes set on greater goals than a touchdown record, but these records speak to the impact Chambliss has had at Ole Miss.

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