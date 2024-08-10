Two Tight End Set? Two Rebels on Mackey Award Watch List
When Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin added tight end Dae'Quan Wright to pair with Caden Prieskorn this offseason, it might have not been headline news, but now Rebel fans can see why this move might be one of the bigger moments for the team in the portal.
Both Prieskorn and Wright were named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list on Friday, highlighting the depth the Rebels have at the position. John Mackey was one of the best tight ends in NFL for the Baltimore Colts and caught passes from Johnny Unitas. Mackey played his college ball at Syracuse where his number 88 is retired.
Everyone knows Caden Prieskorn, the fan favorite who just so happens to be one of the best tight ends in the country, but the name Dae'Quan Wright will soon be one that all Rebel fans will grow accustomed to hearing on Saturdays in the fall.
The Rebels haven't really used many two tight end sets in the past, and they might not in 2024, but they have an opportunity to add a new wrinkle to their offensive attack.
Both players are great in the run game. In 12 personnel, if you can sell the run and get the linebackers to bite, it can open up a lot of real estate over the middle for a tight end to slip out and pick up some big-time yardage.
It should be fun to watch as the Rebels have struggled to find reliable, big-bodied tight ends before Prieskorn emerged last season, and now, they have two.