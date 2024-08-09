WATCH: Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn Makes Incredible Leaping Catch in Fall Camp
Ole Miss Rebels football has a superbly talented tight end room entering the 2024 season, and the headliner of that group is none other than returning catch machine Caden Prieskorn.
Prieskorn dealt with some injury issues last season after transferring to Oxford from the Memphis Tigers, but the coming out party for the 6-foot-6 tight end came in Ole Miss' matchup against Penn State in the Peach Bowl. It was that day in late December that saw Prieskorn haul in 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
To put that into perspective, that's about one-third of his season reception total and exactly half of his total in receiving touchdowns. Once he was healthy, Prieskorn evolved into a huge part of Ole Miss' offense.
If the early portions of fall camp are any indication, it looks like he will keep that role in 2024.
Ole Miss football released a video of Prieskorn securing a one-handed catch on Friday, marking a completion for quarterback Jaxson Dart during the practice session. You can view the video below, complete with a celebratory spike from the tight end.
Prieskorn is joined by some other capable tight ends this season, including Virginia Tech transfer Dae'Quan Wright who posted 28 catches for 366 yards last season with the Hokies.
Prieskorn was recently made available to the media where he discussed his expectations for the 2024 season and why he elected to return to Oxford for another year of college ball.
"Seeing the talent we had and even bringing these transfers in, [we] have more talent," Prieskorn said. "I knew with this team going forward, the sky's the limit. We've just got to take care of our business and go 1-0 each week."
Prieskorn and the Rebels will open their season against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.