Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Latest Rankings
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain the talk of the town after cruising past the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 30-14 win on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
With the program's College Football Playoff chances increasing each week, a significant win over an SEC foe in Week 10 once again elevated the Rebels' odds.
“A really good win," Kiffin said. “To win by 16 points in the SEC, it’s a really good job by the team. Our fans and our defense really showed up today. Our offense in the passing game really didn’t; we had some really bad rhythm. I did think our offensive line did some good things.
“Trinidad [Chambliss] was a little off today, and when that happens, you need to run the ball really well and play good defense. We have to finish this off and get better and play really well in the weeks to come.”
Following the win, the ESPN Playoff Predictor gives the Ole Miss Rebels an 85 percent chance to reach the College Football Playoff with the program inching closer.
Fast forward to Sunday afternoon and the AP Top-25 Poll was revealed with the Ole Miss Rebels remaining in the Top-10.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 11 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Ole Miss Rebels
8. BYU Cougars
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Kiffin and Co. remain in the Top-10 with the program staying put at No. 7. The Top-7 of the AP Poll remained the same after Week 10 with BYU moving up two spots - along with Texas Tech up four spots.
11. Oklahoma Sooners
12. Virginia Cavaliers
13. Texas Longhorns
14. Louisville Cardinals
15. Vanderbilt Commodores
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17. Utah Utes
18. Miami Hurricanes
19. Missouri Tigers
20. USC Trojans
21. Michigan Wolverines
22. Memphis Tigers
23. Tennessee Volunteers
24. Washington Huskies
25. Cincinnati Bearcats
Lane Kiffin's Take: Electric Atmosphere Paved The Way
“It was great to see,” Kiffin said. “Teams feed off that, especially defensively. We think about a lot of elite, loud environments and you think over years of time, a lot of times they usually have really good defenses. I think defensive players especially respond to that; it was great to see.
“I probably got us a penalty there at the end because I was just excited that we made that interception. Those don’t happen a lot around here lately. When we did it, the student section was right there. I just told them to go down; I didn’t tell them to jump into the stands. They did that.
"We got the penalty, so I just threw the ball up there too. They aren’t going to give us two penalties. Sometimes, you gotta have fun.”
