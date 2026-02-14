Colorado Buffaloes Make Major Move for Prized Ole Miss Football Offensive Line Target

Jackson (Miss.) Calloway High four-star offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with a myriad of prominent programs turning up the heat.

Jones checks in as a Top-25 rated offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment after reopening his process last summer.

The highly-touted prospect revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on March 29 of last year, but backed off of his pledge less than a handful of months later after reopening his recruitment on June 16.

"After careful consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I have great respect for the Ole Miss coaching staff, the program, and the opportunities they presented to me, but l feel it’s in my best interest to REOPEN my recruitment 100%," Jones wrote via X.

In an interview with 247Sports, Johnson revealed his reasoning behind the decision.

"I decommitted because I felt like I committed too early," Jones told 247Sports. "I wanted to get to know the coaches better. I wanted to see how Ole Miss is as a family and culturally."

Now, the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, while handling business on the prep scene.

Deion Sanders and Co. are eyeing an official visit with Jones as he prepares to take trips this offseason with the program in Boulder looking to get him over to campus for a multi-day stay.

The Kentucky Wildcats and other schools across the Southeastern Conference are also beginning to prioritize Jones as he navigates a critical stretch in his process this offseason.

Now, it's Colorado that has locked in an official visit with the Magnolia State native with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing one of their own as the hometown program looks to get back in the race.

